Donna Kay Forrest Chaney w/pic

Donna Kay Forrest Chaney, 62, longtime owner/operator of the Copan Truck Stop, died Tuesday morning at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Copan School Student Center with Mr. Tim Bryan officiating. Interment will be in the Dewey Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home.

Friends who wish may call for visitation at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Friday from 6 PM until 8 PM as the casket will remain closed at the services.

Donna was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma on October 22, 1956 the daughter of Morris Cordell Forrest and Bessie Mae (Kinsey) Forrest. She grew up and received her education in Bartlesville and graduated from Sooner High School in 1975. She has worked all of her life in family businesses included H & H Grocery, The Ember’s Steak House in Bartlesville, Marie’s Steak House in Bartlesville which she operated with her grandmother, Ann Forrest. In 1993 she became the owner/operator of the Copan Truck Stop where she has a loyal following of employees and customers. She was married to John Chaney in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 23, 1988 and they have made their home at Copan since that time.

Survivors include her husband, John Chaney of the home in Copan, five step children, John Chaney Jr, and wife Dawn of Copan, Lou Ann Cooper of Midland, Texas, Jania Whittaker and husband Lyle, of Miller, Missouri, Julie Woody of Copan and Heidi King of Skiatook, her mother, Bessie Mae Forrest of Copan, her brother, Dennis Forrest and wife Catherine Webster Forrest of Craig County, Oklahoma, ten grandchildren, Anthony, Kyle, Lindsay, Jake, Samantha, Shelby, Morgan, Ty, Joclyn and Camron and seven great grandchildren, Benton, Ellie, Charlotte, Brenae, Braeley, Elias and Ellie. She was preceded in death by her father, Morris C. Forrest and her grandparents, Dennis A. Forrest and Ann Forrest.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.