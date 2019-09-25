North Rock Creek High School started its first Future Farmers of America chapter and already has its first two students.

According to John Cope, Ancient Order of Lamb Fry Epicureans member, NRCHS sophomores Konnor McKey and Alecia Bienhoof are the first President and Vice President of the NRC FFA chapter.

Cope said the Order of the Lamb Fry Epicureans donated $500 to purchase NRC FFA jackets for students.

The organization, Cope explained, donates money to the Shawnee FFA Foundation and other chapters in the county.

"This North Rock Creek Chapter is the first chapter added to Pottawatomie County since 1963...which is a very long time," Cope said.

Karl Kozel, Cope said, started the Epicureans organization and wanted to see the first students join the NRC FFA chapter.

"Mr. Kozel was a long time member of the North Rock Creel School Board and was delighted to assist (the students) in their new FFA program," Cope said.

Cope said the Epicureans hosts monthly dinners to help raise funds for FFA and the organization is excited to see the development of the NRC FFA chapter.