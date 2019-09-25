JENKS — Shawnee’s scheduled district encounter at Jenks was rained out Tuesday night.

SHS coach David Rolette said Jenks received about four inches of rain.

The Lady Wolves will entertain Ponca City for a Saturday district doubleheader at 1 p.m.

Shawnee was scheduled to meet non-district foe Choctaw Monday but the latter cancelled to make up a district contest. The Shawnee-Choctaw game will not be made up.

Rolette said the Jenks’ district game may be made up Monday.

Shawnee is 10-17 overall and 4-5 in the district.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.