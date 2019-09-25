MIAMI — The Miami Fire Department is selling breast cancer awareness t-shirts as a fundraiser again this year and will be taking orders until Oct. 3.

This year, for the fire department’s eighth annual event, they went with a navy blue with pink design showing an emblem that represents the MFD, Amy Bass, fire department administrative assistant, said.

“The proceeds will go to the Integris Foundation, which helps women who can’t afford a mammogram to be able to get one. The best protection is early detection,” Bass said.

To place an order, stop by the north fire station at 103 Goodrich Blvd. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or call Bass at 918-541-2291.

The cost of the shirt is $10 for youth to adult extra-large; plus sizes 2X to 4X are $12.