BETHEL ACRES — Bethel collected just three hits Tuesday in a 14-3 loss to Harrah.

Harrah committed four errors but more than made up for it with 19 hits, including a home run and two doubles.

Bethel received singles by Audrey Wade, Shelby Spurgin and Kennedy Gregory. Gregory scored twice.

Bethel scored a single run in the third and two runs in the sixth.

Bethel, 3-21, will host North Rock Creek at 5 p.m. Thursday, then travel to Holdenville Tuesday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.