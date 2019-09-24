Madison Gabeau drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving Meeker a 3-2 triumph over Chandler Monday.

MEEKER — Madison Gabeau drew a two-out, bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving Meeker a 3-2 triumph over Chandler Monday.

Chandler launched the scoring in the second on a run-scoring single by Hannah Edmonds.

Meeker received RBI efforts from Madison Buoy (double) and Kacee Babek for a 2-1 lead in the fourth. Buoy also singled.

Chandler knotted the proceedings in the sixth on Cashia Herber’s run-scoring triple.

Gabeau was awarded the pitching win after allowing two hits and one run in the last three innings. Gabeau fanned two.

Starter Katy Buxton, who went the first four innings, surrendered one run on three hits. She didn’t issue a walk and had a strikeout.

Herber permitted two runs on two hits and fanned seven in five innings. Two of her six walks came around to score.

Meeker, 15-8, will take on visiting Luther at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Chandler, 13-15, will be at Stroud at 5 p.m. today, then entertain Little Axe at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.