Keith W Furgason born Aug. 24, 1925, to Ray W Furgason and Nellie (Whaley) Furgason in Topeka, Kansas, and went home to be with Jesus the morning of Sept. 19, 2019.

Keith W Furgason born Aug. 24, 1925, to Ray W Furgason and Nellie (Whaley) Furgason in Topeka, Kansas, and went home to be with Jesus the morning of Sept. 19, 2019.

In 1927, they moved to Haileyville, Oklahoma, where Ray started working for the railroad. They later moved to Shawnee, where they were buying a home when the depression hit and Ray lost his job. The family moved back to Kansas and then to Iowa, taking jobs where Ray could.

Keith got his first job selling magazines at the age of 7, then he sold newspapers, all while going to school. In his high school years he lettered in football, keeping his grades up just good enough so he could play.

Later the war broke out and he tried to enlist, but they wouldn't take him due to being deaf in one ear. When the draft started they changed their mind and were glad to have him. He fought in the South Pacific, New Guinea, Dutch New Guinea/Halanddia, and then into Japan, where he served the remainder of his time. Keith always said that if he had to do it again he gladly would. He was proud to serve his country and VERY proud to be an American. Later, when the Korean conflict came about, they called up the active reserves and Keith went to serve there. But with the damage that WWII had done to his feet, he was finished. He later got a job working for the railroad, where he worked 43 years for many different lines, including the KATY, Rock Island, the M.O.P, and retired from the Union Pacific.

In July 1944, Keith married June Votah and had two children, Saundra and Russell.

Keith worked hard all his life, taking care of his family. He loved his family and enjoyed having them around. Keith enjoyed serving his Lord and Savior and he lived Isiah 58:7. Later he married three more times. He married Ginger (Lavona) Fite and was married for 17 years, then married Lois Fincher for 10 years. He then married his current wife of 27 years, Sharon Bushell, on Nov. 18, 1991.

Keith was preceded in death by his father: Ray Furgason; mother: Nellie Furgason; three sisters: LaVone (Bonnie) Humphry, Eileen Simpson, and Dema Firillo; and daughter: Saundra Duncan.

He is survived by wife: Sharon Furgason, of the home; one son: Russell and wife Gay Furgason of Stroud; five daughters: Brandy and husband Mike Lohman of Dale, Chantillee Jacobs of Shawnee, Rennee and husband LE Buoy of Meeker, Barbara Harvey and Buddy of Oklahoma City, Carol Cunningham of Shawnee; 13 grandchildren: Michelle and Anthony Elliott, Russell and Tori Furgason, Kelsey and Jordan Crawley, Craig Duncan and Sharon, Tommy (Bo) Duncan, Melissa Martin, Travis Harvey, Shelly Flowers, Christopher Lohman, Madison Lohman, Billy Buoy, Luke Buoy, Ryder Buoy; 15 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.