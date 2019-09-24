Iris Evelyn Calvert Dial, of McLoud, 93, went to be with Jesus on Sept. 20, 2019.

She was born Dec. 7, 1925, in Cheyenne, Oklahoma, to Robert Memory Calvert and Roxie Mae (Young) Calvert.

Iris attended the University of Oklahoma in 1945, in addition to Central State University and Oklahoma Baptist University.

Iris married J.R. Dial in 1948. J.R. preceded Iris in death in 2014. They were blessed with two sons, John Marshall Dial of St. Louis, Missouri, and Douglas Reed Dial, who preceded her in death in 1984 in Scotland, U.K.

She is survived by four grandchildren: Marshall's children Nathan Dial of Kansas City, Kansas, Marshall Scott Dial of Olathe, Kansas, and Amber Dial of Kansas City, Kansas, and Doug’s child Kirsty (Dial) Griev of Edinburgh, Scotland; nine great-grandchildren: Regina, Clayton, Jonah, Levi, Adam, Benjamin, Savior, Savannah, Noah.

Iris passed away peacefully in her sleep in her grandson Nathan’s home at age 93.

Iris was a member of the First Baptist Church of McLoud. Iris was an avid quilter and reader and loved bird watching. She was committed with dedication to McLoud Friends of Library and Historical Society Museum and many other causes and charities. She loved her flower beds and gardens, the outdoors, and Native Indian Art. She also loved to sew and upholster. Iris gave much of her time to others with love.

She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She had many amazing friends. She taught fourth grade for 17 years in McLoud, and she loved all her students. She loved McLoud, and McLoud loved her.

Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at First Baptist Church in McLoud.

Asa Smith Parks Funeral Home, Harrah, is in charge of arrangements.