The following items were filed Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, 2019, in Delaware County District Court. The information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.

Felonies

Allen, Sean David, Grand Larceny

Dearmon, Derek, Actual Physical Control Under the Influence

Dowell, James G., Grand Larceny

Larkin, Janice K., Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol - Second

Murry, Gary Ray, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Teague, Alvin Rabbit, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Aggravated Municipal

Williamson, Kelvin L., Failure To Comply With Sex Offender Registration Act

Misdemeanors

Balderas, Candance, Failure To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Calhoon, John Cameron, Fail To Carry Current Insurance

Compton, Brick Monroe, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked

Cosper, Lounae Lavell, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Danley II, Terry Jay, Transporting Opened Container of Alcohol

Dearmon, Derek, Public Intoxication

Douglas, Cassie Jo, Failure To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Griffin, Terrie Jean, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Henrie, Joe Dale, Trespassing After Being Forbidden

Hightower, Melissa Renee, Failure To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Logsdon, Kerrie Renee, Fail To Carry Current Insurance

Marshall, Nancy Jo, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Mouse, Reggy B, Transporting Opened Container of Alcohol, Misdemeanor

Newby, Darin E., Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Nuss, Angella Christine, Possession of CDS - Methamphetamine

Pepper, Austin Lynn, Fail To Carry Current Insurance

Roden, Julia, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (Municipal)

Rohman, Anthony Lee, Transporting Opened Container of Alcohol

Self, Teresa Melinda, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Shaffer, Morgan Lee, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked

Spencer, Tyler Steven, Failure To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law

Strain, Sheila K., Possession of CDS - Marijuana

Williamson, Kelvin L., Threatening To Perform Act of Violence

Wofford, Ryan Chuck Gauge, Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property

Protective Orders

Sharp, Franky Ray Vs. Cummings, Oodie Lee

McClure, Shana R Vs. Grant, Dylon Ray

Matheny, Haley Michelle Vs. Matheny, William Todd

Thompson, Michelle A.K. Vs. Compton, Russell Thomas

Marriage Licenses

Bonebrake, Koby Shane and Ginnis, Chloee Paige

Brewer, Cauy Alan and Perez, Sandra

Brown, Michael Gilbert and Troester, Lesia Annette

Cannon, Anthony august And Gordon, Allie Katelynn

Cox, Eugene Terry and Summerfield, Johanna Lee

Cross, Max Leon and Lofland, Hurla Jo

Huehl, Dustin Daniel and Herbel, Amanda Jean

Housley Jr, John Charles and Myers, Megan Chloe

Karleskint, Nicholas Cole and Howell, Laura Elizabeth

Shackelford, James Matthew and Younger, Kristin Rnee

Sharp, Chance Earl and Sepulveda, Laurie Angel

Yang, Chong Yeng and Vue, Ka