The following items were filed Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, 2019, in Delaware County District Court. The information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.
Felonies
Allen, Sean David, Grand Larceny
Dearmon, Derek, Actual Physical Control Under the Influence
Dowell, James G., Grand Larceny
Larkin, Janice K., Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol - Second
Murry, Gary Ray, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol
Teague, Alvin Rabbit, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Aggravated Municipal
Williamson, Kelvin L., Failure To Comply With Sex Offender Registration Act
Misdemeanors
Balderas, Candance, Failure To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Calhoon, John Cameron, Fail To Carry Current Insurance
Compton, Brick Monroe, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked
Cosper, Lounae Lavell, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Danley II, Terry Jay, Transporting Opened Container of Alcohol
Dearmon, Derek, Public Intoxication
Douglas, Cassie Jo, Failure To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Griffin, Terrie Jean, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Henrie, Joe Dale, Trespassing After Being Forbidden
Hightower, Melissa Renee, Failure To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Logsdon, Kerrie Renee, Fail To Carry Current Insurance
Marshall, Nancy Jo, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Mouse, Reggy B, Transporting Opened Container of Alcohol, Misdemeanor
Newby, Darin E., Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Nuss, Angella Christine, Possession of CDS - Methamphetamine
Pepper, Austin Lynn, Fail To Carry Current Insurance
Roden, Julia, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (Municipal)
Rohman, Anthony Lee, Transporting Opened Container of Alcohol
Self, Teresa Melinda, Fail To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Shaffer, Morgan Lee, Driving While Suspended/Cancelled/Revoked
Spencer, Tyler Steven, Failure To Comply With Compulsory Insurance Law
Strain, Sheila K., Possession of CDS - Marijuana
Williamson, Kelvin L., Threatening To Perform Act of Violence
Wofford, Ryan Chuck Gauge, Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property
Protective Orders
Sharp, Franky Ray Vs. Cummings, Oodie Lee
McClure, Shana R Vs. Grant, Dylon Ray
Matheny, Haley Michelle Vs. Matheny, William Todd
Thompson, Michelle A.K. Vs. Compton, Russell Thomas
Marriage Licenses
Bonebrake, Koby Shane and Ginnis, Chloee Paige
Brewer, Cauy Alan and Perez, Sandra
Brown, Michael Gilbert and Troester, Lesia Annette
Cannon, Anthony august And Gordon, Allie Katelynn
Cox, Eugene Terry and Summerfield, Johanna Lee
Cross, Max Leon and Lofland, Hurla Jo
Huehl, Dustin Daniel and Herbel, Amanda Jean
Housley Jr, John Charles and Myers, Megan Chloe
Karleskint, Nicholas Cole and Howell, Laura Elizabeth
Shackelford, James Matthew and Younger, Kristin Rnee
Sharp, Chance Earl and Sepulveda, Laurie Angel
Yang, Chong Yeng and Vue, Ka