The Delaware County Conservation District has joined together with Land Legacy to host a poster contest for citizens of the county.

The theme of the 2019 DCCD's poster contest is "Life in the Soil: Dig Deeper".

Entrants are asked to illustrated the theme, which will be evaluated on individual grade levels. Each grade level will have a winner who will be awarded a $10.00 gift card to Sonic.

The deadline for entry is Wednesday, October 2. Posters may be dropped off at the DCCD district office located at 2749 W. State HWY 20 in Jay.

For rules and guidelines, email delawareccd@conservation.ok.gov.