Candidates for municipal office in 2 Lincoln County municipalities may file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, September 30th.
Melissa Stambaugh, Secretary of the Lincoln County Election Board, said the filing period ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, October 2nd.
Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the Lincoln County Election Board office for the indicated offices for each of the following municipalities:
TOWN OF MEEKER---TRUSTEE – UNEXPIRED TERM;
TOWN OF TRYON---TRUSTEE – UNEXPIRED TERM, and
TOWN OF TRYON --- CLERK-TREASURER -- UNEXPIRED TERM
The municipal offices at stake in the Special Elections for the Town of Meeker and the Town of Tryon will be filled in the non-partisian special election scheduled for Tuesday, November 12th, 2019.