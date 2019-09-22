QUAPAW — The Quapaw Wildcats will trade their traditional green home jerseys for red, blue and yellow Friday, Sept. 27 when they host Colcord in the District A-6 opener for both teams.

The game has been designated Quapaw High School Native American Night as the Quapaw Nation for its many contributions to the district.

The Wildcats will wear red jerseys with blue numbers and piping while Colcord’s jerseys are blue with red and yellow numbers and trim.

“They are really sharp. They turned out so good,” Quapaw head coach Chris Cawyer said.

Both sets of jerseys have the Quapaw Tribe logo on the front and “O-Gah-Pah” on the back.

“They have done a tremendous job for Quapaw Schools,” Cawyer said. “They have put a lot of money into the school system. We really appreciate everything they have done for us.”

The game will have an extended halftime for a special performance by tribal dancers and drummers. There also will be Quapaw Nation exhibits.

“It’s just going to be an amazing night for the Quapaw Nation and Quapaw Schools,” Cawyer said.

Quapaw stands 2-1 after a 28-8 win over Chelsea Sept. 20.

Colcord improved to 3-0 with a 36-12 romp over Porter.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.