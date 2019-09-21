TECUMSEH—The Tecumseh Savages dominated the Bridge Creek Bobcats on both sides of the ball Friday night with a 40-0 shutout.

“We executed really well in the first half,” said Tecumseh head coach Ty Bullock. “Our passing game is really developing.”

The Savages wasted little time in flexing some offensive muscle. They took the opening kickoff and marched 65 yards in seven plays to take a 7-0 lead with 8:48 remaining in the first-quarter clock. On a second and six from the Bobcat 40-yard line, quarterback Will Hilton rolled left and found Jaylen Walker out of the backfield. Walker did the rest on a nifty cut back through the Bridge Creek defense.

Walker was far from finished on this night.

The Savage defense held Bridge Creek to just one first down on its first possession of the night and took over on their own 15-yard line. This drive took seven plays to reach the promised land.

The score was set up by a nice 41-yard run by Dylan Graham and a 28-yard pitch and catch from Hilton to Jaxon Day. Walker finished the drive with a 5-yard scoring run with 3:45 left in the first quarter.

The Savages upped the advantage to 21-0 with 7:41 left in the first half as Walker scored from the five-yard line for his third score of the night. The drive was aided by another big pass from Hilton. This time he hit Jake Trice for a 54-yard hook up.

That’s when the defense joined the scoring party.

On Bridge Creek’s next possession, quarterback Dominick Baez tried to hit Ashton Houser, but Tecumseh’s Graham stepped in front of the target and traveled 39 yards for the pick-six. Tecumseh led 27-0 with 7:22 left in the half.

“Our defense played really well tonight,” said Bullock. “The game plan was really good and they followed it tonight.”

Tecumseh had two more possessions in the second half and made good on both, increasing the lead to 40-0.

On the Bobcats next possession, Tecumseh’s defense smothered them then forced a hurried punt that resulted in just a one-yard punt.

Tecumseh started on Bridge Creek’s 18-yard line and scored six plays later on Walker’s fourth score of the night.

This time the running back took the pitch then found an open Day for the two-yard scoring pass. That made the count 34-0 with 2:35 remaining.

Once again the Savage defense was up to the challenge and forced another Bobcat punt with less than a minute remaining.

Tecumseh had plenty of time to spare.

Hilton found Trice behind the Bridge Creek defense and 69 yards later was celebrating his second touchdown pass of the contest. Hilton finished the half, completing six of his seven passes for 202 yards.

In the second half, the two squads just went through the motions and Tecumseh got some valuable work for their reserves.

Bridge Creek traveled into the Savages’ red zone on three different occasions in the second half, but all three times were turned away with no points from the Savage defense.

Tecumseh out gained the Bobcats 388 to 114 total yards in the contest.

The Savages, now 2-1, will open district play as they travel to face the Tuttle Tigers next Friday night.

“We’re excited for the challenge,” said Bullock. “We are right were we want to be – flying under the radar.”

Tuttle is the top-ranked team in Class 4A.