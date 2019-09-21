WEWOKA — Cameron Gunville gouged Wewoka for 337 rushing yards Friday as Seminole plundered the hosts 56-20.

Gunville, a 185-pound senior, produced TD runs of 17, 8, 5 and 38 yards.

Seminole netted 502 yards on 70 rushing attempts. Wewoka had just 39 yards on 20 carries.

Brendan Rodriguez fired touchdown passes to Hunter and Easton Wurtz and was 8 of 8 in extra-point conversions.

Daegan Angel recorded touchdown runs of 7 and 16 yards.

Braxton Street of Seminole intercepted a pass.

With the decision, Seminole coach Mike Snyder has 362 victories. Former Seiling coach Bruce Hendrickson holds the Oklahoma record with 363.

Seminole will entertain Roland Friday night as part of homecoming.

Note: report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.