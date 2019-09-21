Ericka Minnie and Jason David Trojanowski announce the birth of a daughter, Sicily Jacelyn Trojanowski.

She was born at 12:56 p.m., Sept. 11, 2019, at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital — Shawnee. She weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces and was 18 ¾ inches long.

She is the granddaughter of Bob and Sharon Trojanowski and Rosario Heinbach and Frank Giannattasio (Mr. Trash).

She is the sister of Berkeley Trojanowski and Penélope Trojanowski.