Good morning, Shawnee! As usual I have a list of activities for this next week and some quickie reminders of what's coming up in the near future so you can mark your calendars.

Good morning, Shawnee! As usual I have a list of activities for this next week and some quickie reminders of what’s coming up in the near future so you can mark your calendars.

The pool tournament is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 27, and participants need to be registered by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26. No cost to join the tournament, and trophies will be provided by Heartland Hospice. If you’re not a pool player but you have a friend who is, come on down to the center’s pool room this Friday and cheer him or her on. (You read that right, I said “her.”) There will be snacks for all and everyone is invited to come.

You can stop in to get your blood pressure checked each Tuesday morning at the senior center from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. This week on Wednesday morning the same service will be provided at the Community Center from 10 a.m. to noon.

The Women’s Grief Support Group will be meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Mondays, and on Wednesday mornings at 10:30 the Men’s Grief Support Group will gather. Both of these groups are aimed at anyone who has suffered the loss of a loved one. If this is something you are going through, one of these group sessions may be helpful for you. Check it out for yourself. There is no charge for either of these groups.

Bill Haley is teaching a Biblical history class at the Community Center on 804 S. Park on Wednesday mornings from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. Bill founded the Janet Barnard Academy for Biblical History and Geography to help individuals better understand the scriptures. There is no charge for this Bible Study class and anyone interested is welcome to start exploring by coming to one of the sessions.

If you’re interested in something more physically challenging, remember the Municipal Auditorium is now open for seniors to walk each weekday morning from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. “Pickle Ball” is also available in the gym every Wednesday and Friday from 1 until 3 in the afternoon for only $2. It’s a cool air-conditioned environment and we will even provide you with a loaner racket and a little pickle ball if you don’t have one of your own. You do need to return the borrowed one at the end of your playtime though!

Enough from me for now. Here’s Amy’s Insights for this week:

Amy’s Insights

Are you a safe driver? Most of us would probably say “Yes.” But when is the last time you refreshed your driving skills or roadway knowledge? Taking a driver safety course is a great way to do just that. AARP and Toyota have teamed up to offer the AARP Smart Driver Course, which is periodically offered at the senior center. The course is $15 for AARP members, and just $20 for all others, ages 16 on up.

Our very own Albert Brase will be teaching this driver safety course at the center on Monday, but if you aren’t already signed up, it is probably too late as this class filled up quickly. However, you can call 1-877-846-3299 or visit their website at www.aarp.org/findacourse44 to discover more scheduled class times. Al teaches these at several locations, including the senior center, so you will be able to find one near you.

According to AARP, 97 percent of course participants report changing at least one bad driving habit based on the information they learned, and these behavior changes can lead to safer driving with fewer accidents. After completing the AARP Smart Driver Course, you may qualify for a discount on your auto insurance costs. Policies vary, so consult your auto insurance company for details.

Upcoming senior events you will soon be hearing about include flu shots, Consumer Health 101 Wellness Workshop, Medicare Assistance Program Presentation, Senior Center Open House, and the “Healthy Living Senior Fair.” Hey, that’s a lot of great stuff coming your way, so I hope you come visit us soon!

Be sure to stop by and pick up a calendar to keep up to date with what’s going on at both the Shawnee Senior Center and the Community Center. You will find each day’s Project Heart menu listed so you’ll know what’s cooking down at the Community Center. Join us for some fun, and perhaps make a new friend or two!

Thanks, Amy!

I’m going to remind all of you to listen to the “Mike in the Morning”show on Wednesdays at 8:35 a.m. as someone from the center will be joining Mike each time to talk about upcoming fun things going on. You never know when there might be a giveaway! Join us on KGFF (1450 AM or 100.9 FM).

And as always, see you at the center!