OKEMAH — Meeker collected 13 hits Thursday in eking out an 8-6 triumph over Okemah.

Kacee Babek and Caitlyn Alford stroked three hits apiece with Babek doubling.

Lexi Lopez went 2 for 3 with two singles. She drove in two runs, scored a run and stole three bases, as did Alford.

Meeker led 6-5 when Lopez drove in a run in the top of the sixth, followed by a Katy Buxton run-scoring single in the seventh.

Pitcher Madison Gabeau was awarded the victory after surrendering 15 hits and six runs (all earned).

Okemah stranded 12 baserunners.

Gabeau registered nine strikeouts and walked three in a 136-pitch outing.

Neither team made an error.

Meeker, 14-8, will entertain Chandler at 5 p.m. Monday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.