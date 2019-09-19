The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Sept. 17

Anthony Dashay Nicole, 29, criminal arrest warrant.

Bauman David Lee Paul, 19, on charges of domestic abuse.

Chaney Steven David, 56, criminal arrest warrant.

Florence Emily Ann, 29, delivery of cocaine and keep house while controlled dangerous substances are sold.

Jones Hosea Teofilo, 38, on charges of cocaine trafficking, conspire to distribute cocaine, computer crimes, possession of marijuana and failure to appear warrant.

Orlander Jeremy Deane, 36, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and paraphernalia.

Richardson Christopher, 24, failure to appear warrant (two counts), contempt of court and paraphernalia.

Shidler Kenneth Pete, 41, failure to appear warrant and possession of amphetamine with intent to distribute and paraphernalia.

Smittle Victoria Rose, 21, on charges of paraphernalia and possession of amphetamine.

Virden Aaron Matthew, 38, on charges of proof of security verification, valid driver’s required in possession, obstructing driver’s view or control and paraphernalia.

Williams Deante Lewan, 27, on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine and smuggle contraband into prison.