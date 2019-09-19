Chester Dolphin McKeon, Jr. w/pic

Chester Dolphin McKeon, Jr., 99, of Bartlesville, Okla., passed away September 15, 2019 at his home. He was born January 23, 1920 in Tulsa, Okla. to Chester Dolphin McKeon, Sr. and Roxie Marie (Marr) McKeon.

Chester, along with his brother, Patrick George McKeon and sister, June Marie McKeon Kendall, graduated from Central High School in Tulsa. After graduating in 1939, Chet enlisted in the United States Army Air Corp to serve in New Guinea, South Pacific front. During WWII, he served as crew chief on B-25 aircraft. At the end of the war, he was honorably discharged as a Sr. Master Sergeant.

At the end of the war, he returned to join his parents in Prairie Grove, Arkansas on the family farm. Soon after, he enrolled at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. It was there that he met the love of his life, Jimmye Lou Dobkins, while earning his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

Following graduation, he was hired by the Phillips 66 Petroleum Company as a member of the Supply and Transportation Division. During his 35 year tenure with the company, he administered truck and pipeline designs, contributing to more than two dozen patents in the field of petroleum fluid dynamics.

Upon retiring in 1985, he and Jimmye traveled to visit family on both coasts, to enjoy elder hostels, and take cruises throughout North and Central America.

One of Chet’s favorite sayings on Sunday mornings was, “No, you don’t have to go to church, you Get To Go To Church”. And so, the McKeon family were active members in the First United Methodist Church in Bartlesville, where Chet served as Sunday School teacher, President of the Methodist Men’s Group, Men’s Prayer Breakfast, and numerous chairs and committees in service to others.

Chet and Jimmye developed lifelong friends through their FUMC Sunday School class where they took to heart and lived the scripture, Proverbs 22:6, Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.

He continued his service to others through being the Scoutmaster of both Troop #2 and Troop #6, through which both of his sons achieved Eagle Scout. As a “ Dance Dad”, he also served on the Bartlesville Ballet Guild Board. The Oklahoma Society of Professional Engineers is where he devoted his professional interests promoting engineering innovation. After retirement, he spent time collecting and delivering clothing to Cookson Hills School. He was a kind and generous person who often sacrificed himself and time with his family to come to the aid of someone in need.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jimmye Lou Dobkins McKeon; his parents; and his siblings.

He is survived by his children, Cena Clancy, Winston McKeon and wife Charlotte, Clark McKeon and wife Tami, Polly Abernathy and husband Dennis, and Nancy Rueb; 16 grandchildren. 11 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and numerous nephews and their families.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to the Grace Hospice Staff with special thanks to Chaplain Steve Griffith.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at East Cross United Methodist Church in Bartlesville. Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, September 22, 2019, at the Goshen Cemetery in Goshen, Arkansas.

Services are entrusted to the Thomas & Chenoweth Funeral Home, Welch, Okla.