EL RENO — Shawnee sophomore hurler Stormee Reed stifled El Reno on a 2-hitter Tuesday, propelling a 6-1 victory.

Reed didn’t give up an earned run, struck out seven and walked two.

Shawnee trailed 1-0 after five innings but put up three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings.

The Lady Wolves recorded 12 hits with Laynie Rimer leading the way with two doubles and a single. One of Rimer’s two-baggers produced two runs in the seventh. Anneca Anderson closed out Shawnee’s scoring with a single in the seventh after posting a 2-run double in the sixth. Prior to Anderson’s double, Tatum Sparks had a run-scoring single.

Carly Torbett, Anderson and Sparks notched two hits.

Shawnee committed one error while El Reno was errorless.

Shawnee, 6-16, will play at Sand Springs Thursday, then travel to Jenks Tuesday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.