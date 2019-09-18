Pawhuska

First Boy Scout Troop in America celebrates 110 years

On Sept. 28, a Boy Scout Troop formed in Pawhuska, and chartered under the Boy Scouts organization in England, marks 110 years.

At their Aug. 13 meeting, the Pawhuska City Council voted to declare Sept. 28 as a Day of Celebration in honor of this first troop.

The celebration begins on Sept. 28 with a parade in downtown Pawhuska at 10 a.m. followed by a reception for the 96 Eagle Scouts from Pawhuska at the Pawhuska Community Center at 520 Lynn Ave.

Troop 1 in Pawhuska had 22 members and was founded by the Rev. John Forbes Mitchell in 1909.

“The story goes that when the Reverend came from England to Osage County on a mission trip, he sent back communication to England … that there were some boys who were a little unruly. The response that came back to him was ‘start a Scout Troop.’ So, before there was the Boy Scouts of America, we had scouting right here,” Wright said.

The next year, in 1910, The Boy Scouts of America was founded. Thereafter, the troop in Pawhuska became Troop 30 under the Boy Scouts of America charter. Later, Troop 43 in Pawhuska was also chartered under the Boy Scouts of America.

Lord Robert Baden-Powell, born in England, started the Boy Scouts.

“In 1907 Baden-Powell held a camp on Brownsea Island in Poole, Dorset, [on the south coast of England] … and brought together 20 boys from a variety of backgrounds. The success of the camp spurred him on to finish what would become a classic book of the 20th century, according to the website, https://scouts.org.uk/about-us/heritage/.

“’Scouting for Boys’ was published in 1908. … What had been intended as a training aid for existing organizations became the handbook of a new movement, which secured the royal seal of approval the following year when King Edward VII agreed to the introduction of the King’s Scout Award,” per the website.

District Court

Walton pleads guilty in shooting case

Armani Jay Walton, who was involved in a January drive-by shooting in Bartlesville, pleaded guilty Monday morning in Washington County District Court to one felony count of using a vehicle in discharge of a weapon and one misdemeanor count of possessing a controlled dangerous substance.

In a plea deal with prosecutors, Walton was sentenced to a 10 year suspended sentence, with 10 months to serve in jail on the felony charge, and a one year suspended sentence for the misdemeanor. Washington County Associate District Judge Russell Vaclaw also required Walton to earn his GED in two years, pay child support if and when he does have children, receive drug and alcohol evaluations, have no contact with the victims or to be within 500 feet of their residence.

Walton, a youthful offender, understood that he was waiving his right to a jury trial.

Walton, and three others, two of which were Lakenvian Jernigan and Anthony Pruitt, were in a car and proposed to shoot up a house in west Bartlesville in January. Police said they made contact with the victim who stated he knows that Jernigan and and Walton committed the crime. According to the probable cause affidavit, the daughter of the victim “showed police a snap chat video of Jernigan waving a gun around and talking about shooting people up who are unaware of what is about to happen to them.”

Jernigan was found dead Aug. 27 in a field off of a rural Osage County road, east of State Highway 123, after being shot six times with a 9 mm handgun and left to die. Four young men are suspects in Jernigan’s murder, one of which is Pruitt. Pruitt has been charged in Osage County District Court with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Jernigan.

Washington County court records show Jernigan was scheduled to testify in Walton’s trial. Osage County investigators believe Jernigan was killed to keep him from testifying.

Walton will return to court Oct. 11 for a fines and costs hearing.

Bomb Threat

Conner appears in court Friday

A Bartlesville High School student who called in a bomb threat to the high school appeared in court Friday with Washington County District Judge Linda Thomas on his intent to file for a court-appointed attorney.

Matthew Conner, 19, who is still detained in the Washington County jail with a $100,000 bail, told the judge he had filled out the necessary paperwork for the appointment.

Thomas replied she had not received the paperwork and urged Conner to fill out the forms again. His next hearing is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 20.

Conner reportedly admitted to posting a bomb threat on the school’s Crime Stopper app Aug. 26. He was charged with one felony count of making a bomb threat.

According to the case’s probable cause affidavit, a message was sent Aug. 26 saying, “If this Matthew Conner person is not expelled, then I will have my friend come to the school and we will kill everyone in it and will blow the school apart.”

Bartlesville Police also said there were other posts pertaining to Conner, but were not threatening in nature, only calling for his expulsion. Those who use the app remain anonymous.

Police investigators went to Bartlesville High School Aug. 26 to check on Conner’s well-being. The school resource officer notified the investigator that Conner had reported an altercation Aug. 23, where he said he slapped a student. Conner was sent to PASS, the school’s detention program.

According to the affidavit, police officers initially thought that a parent or student had made the threat after Conner said he hit a student. Officers reviewed video surveillance of the reported Aug. 23 altercation, but no footage could be found.

Police then interviewed Conner, and after further investigation, Conner reportedly admitted to making the bomb threat himself and also fabricated the story of him slapping another student.

Conner reportedly told officers he made the threat and fabricated the story because he wanted to be expelled from school.

