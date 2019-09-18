PRAGUE — Prague dominated virtually every facet of play Tuesday in walloping Hennessey 12-1.

The game was stopped after 3 ½ innings on the run rule.

Prague, 18-5, combined 12 hits with six walks and two Hennessey errors.

Victorious pitcher Tessa Cooper gave up three hits in four innings. She fanned one and walked two.

Beth Denney and Taylor Hodges homered for the Red Devils. Karsyn Coleman notched two doubles. Also doubling were Josi Goodman and Diana Manning.

Adisyn Auld, Abby Kipps, Hodges and Coleman posted two hits. Coleman drove in four runs.

Prague will also be home Thursday against Chisholm.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.