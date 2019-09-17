Owasso posted a run in the top of the 10th inning to outlast Shawnee 5-4 Saturday.

Owasso led 4-2 entering the bottom of the seventh but two Shawnee unearned runs tied the game at 4.

Sophomore pitcher Stormee Reed of Shawnee surrendered just six hits in nine innings. Only one of the four runs credited to Reed was earned. Reed notched six strikeouts and walked one.

Anneca Anderson, a Shawnee freshman, had one inning of work, allowing one hit.

Junior Kali Kasterke of Shawnee scored twice.

All four of Shawnee’s runs were unearned as the result of four Owasso errors. Shawnee committed two errors and had just three hits.

Shawnee, 5-16, will be at El Reno tonight at 7, then trek to Sand Springs Thursday for a 5 p.m. confrontation.

