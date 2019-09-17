Beth Denney and Tessa Cooper combined on a seven-hitter Monday as Prague clipped Cushing 7-1.

CUSHING — Beth Denney and Tessa Cooper combined on a seven-hitter Monday as Prague clipped Cushing 7-1.

Denney, in five innings, didn’t permit a run while allowing five hits. She struck out two.

Cooper gave up one run and two hits in two innings. Cooper also fanned two.

Adisyn Auld doubled and singled to lead Prague’s six-hit attack. Karsyn Coleman doubled while Taylor Hodges and Demi Manning were credited with sacrifice flies.

Prague was coming off a 3-2 setback Saturday as Henryetta scored twice in the seventh to force extra innings, then prevailed with a single run in the eighth.

Demi Manning and Auld had solo homers in the fourth to give Prague a 2-0 lead.

Prague is 17-5 going into today’s 5 p.m. clash with visiting Hennessey. Prague will also be home Thursday against Chisholm.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.