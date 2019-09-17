Caney Valley football homecoming parade will be Thursday. Line up is at 5:30 p.m. and the parade begins at 6 p.m.. If your group/organization would like to participate contact Morgan Marquette via email mmarquette@caneyvalleyschool.org or the high school at 918-536-2500. Homecoming is Friday night! Come out and support your Trojans!

Washington County CattleWomen will meet on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at New China Buffet in Bartlesville. Robert Bailey, certified rural land appraiser, will be the guest speaker. CattleWomen are encouraged to bring their spouses and it is open to the public.

The Oklahoma Heritage Farm Fall Festival returns again at the end of September. and runs through Nov. 2. The festival is located just five miles south of Ramona and has events for the entire family to enjoy! Their 10-acre corn maze is unbelievably cool this year! This past weekend Caney Valley Student Samantha Graves and Bishop Kelley Student Cynthia Kishner worked on some of the pumpkin hay bales for the entrance of the Fall Festival. They did an amazing job. Go to http://okheritagefarm.com/maze-pumpkin-patch-entertainment/ for more information.

Ocheleta residents have decided to do a city-wide garage sale in the autumn also. What a great way to clear up clutter in a new season. It will be held Oct. 19. Please contact Pat Butler at 918-535-2280 for more information.

The Ramona Chamber of Commerce Ice Cream Social was a huge success! Thank you so much to all the ice cream makers and eaters! The ice creams were delicious and much appreciated! A shout out to Cherokee Casino, the City of Ramona, CVS students, Travis Williams and crew who volunteered and Lester Gagan for putting in the hard work. The chamber has some great plans in the works for next year’s social.

Caney Valley SLAM 21 CCLC afterschool program is needing a bus driver for student drop off at only three stops. Student pick up at the elementary will be 5:15 p.m. and the final drop off will be 6 p.m. So the route will be one hour Monday- Thursday. You must have Bus Driver CDL’s. If you are interested please call 918-536-2500 or 918-535-2205 ask for Kacy Medlin or email kmedlin@caneyvalleyschool.org.

Looking for a place to hold your family reunion, bridal shower or home-based business party? The Ramona Senior Citizen building is for rent for $25 a day. It contains a full kitchen, restroom and seating for right at 65 people. It is the perfect location to have your event as it is located right next to the park and there is also covered outdoor tables/seating and room to grill! Please contact Betty Nichols 918-440-9115 for more information. Currently the Senior Center is being rented out every weekend! What a great thing for our community. If you want to have an event, make your reservation soon!

The Fisk-Leffler American Legion Post is open for business! This gorgeous remodeled early 1900’s building can seat up to 150 people. It has a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious bathrooms that are large enough for wedding parties, and new round table seating that is available. If you are interested in renting the facility, contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919 or email Lester.Gagan@yahoo.com . It can be rented on a daily basis for $100 or $50 on a half day basis. Also, make sure to “like” the American Legion Fisk-Leffler Post #334 on Facebook.

The Ramona Senior Citizens meet at the Senior Citizen facility on Main Street every Tuesday at 10 a.m. to play games and eat lunch! The first and third Tuesdays of the month, the Washington County Nutrition Services brings lunch at noon and the cost is $2 per person. The other weeks of the month, attendees are asked to bring a dish for a potluck lunch.