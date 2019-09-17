It’s time to dust off the cowboy hat and boots, get the kids, all your friends and family, and come to the Roundup. The 2019 Western Heritage Weekend is just around the corner, Sept. 28 and 29. Saturday will be family day in downtown Dewey. There will be games, western way demonstrations, food trucks and vendors. Don’t forget about the Stick Horse Rodeo. It is amazing. All the kids have a great time with this event. Have you ever been to a Longhorn Parade? Well they will have one at this celebration. What a sight to see!!!! Longhorn cattle being herded down the main streets of downtown Dewey, sponsored by Stormwalker Ranch. After the parade the cowboys will herd the Longhorn Cattle out to Prairie Song. It’s not too late to enter the parade. And watch out for the gunslingers! They are always looking for a gunfight. And of course, there will be everything Tom Mix and remember to save time to visit all the antique, boutique, specialty shops and restaurants in the area. Most businesses will have some special activities and sales going on throughout the weekend, just for their shoppers.

Then on Sept. 29, all the fun moves to Prairie Song Museum. There will be live entertainment, Old Wild West rides, vendors, lots of food, and more entertainment. And you will get to spend the day at one of the best old West Towns around. This is the best time of the year to visit Prairie Song Museum. There will be tour guides in all of the old buildings on the Tate Ranch. This old west town built by Kenneth and Marilyn Tate is worth the trip. They buildings are full of items that would have been actual inventory back in the day. There will be more details in the next two weeks about all the events taking place during this two day event. Mark your calendar now, so you won’t miss out on all the fun! For more information contact Fawn at 918-534-1555.

The 32nd Annual Oklahoma Indian Summer Festival will take place this year in Dewey, instead of Bartlesville. The two day festival will take place 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Oct. 4 and 5, in Dewey. It will take place right on Don Tyler Avenue in front of Heritage Theater and Gizzy’s Eatery at 306 E. Don Tyler.

The members of the Oklahoma Indian Summer committee, have decided it was time to regroup and give the festival a bit of a makeover. Festival Coordinator Lori Pannell said, “So we’ve got for 2019, a new venue partner who is excited to work with us.” The addition is Heritage Theater Gizzy’s Eatery. The street in front of the Heritage Theatre, will be blocked off for the event. This will allow plenty of room for the festival activities, and the crowd that the activities draw. Don Tyler will be made into a dance arena for the dancers, with bleachers for spectators. Spectators may want to bring folding chairs also. Native American art will be displayed for sale and artists will compete in the Oklahoma Indian Summer Youth Art Show, in adjacent storefront space located beside Heritage Theater. Oklahoma Indian Summer, an intertribal festival, invites participation of all of the 28 federally recognized nations, tribes, bands and townships headquartered in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Indian Summer sponsored by the Cherokee Nation, will have craft and cultural demonstrations. At the Inter-tribal Powwow the Oklahoma Indian Summer Princess will be crowned and dance contestants will compete for prize money and bragging rights. The festival will also feature a juried Native and Western Art Market and native vendors. The Dewey FFA alumni food trailer and a special native menu by Heritage Theater - Gizzy’s Eatery will also be set to serve.

Brian Frejo, a drug/alcohol-free motivational speaker, cultural activist and youth advocate will again be at the festival to speak to the youth. Frejo is a member of the Grammy-nominated drum group “Young Bird” He also plays the native American flute. He is an accomplished actor who has appeared in over 20 feature films and television series.

Be sure to make plans to attend this event. For more information contact Lori Pannell at 918-397-2125 or coordinator@okindiansummer.org for vendor information, and visit Oklahoma Indian Summer on Facebook.