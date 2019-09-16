When Shawnee City Commissioners meet Monday, several agenda items will be up for their consideration, including plat requests and an amended emergency operations plan for the city.

The board may approve a final plat for Domino Plaza Addition, on the southeast corner of North Harrison Avenue and John C. Bruton Boulevard, for commercial retail development.

The applicant, Shawnee Harrison, LLC, is requesting an amended final plat for the 7.74-acre property. The amended final plat reduces the number of lots in the section from three, which is the number the Preliminary Plat had, to two.

Commissioners will consider approval of a preliminary plat for Cardinal Pointe, north of East 45th Street and immediately adjacent to the west side of the A.T.&S.F. Railroad, for single-family and commercial development. Applicant Landes Engineering is requesting approval to divide the 25.16-acre tract of land into 86 lots, 83 of which would be single-family, two would be commercial, and one would be an outlot for stormwater detention. The majority of the plat — 23.85 acres — is zoned R-1, and 1.31 acres is zoned C-3. Access would be from East 45th Street and there would be 3.5 dwelling units per acre, according to the agenda.

Also, the board of commissioners will be asked to accept from Indaco Metals the donation of a metal roof worth $1,500 for the repair of a pavilion at Lions Club Park, at 1102 W. Federal. They, too, will be asked to accept a donation by Mrs. Linda White for $1,500 in materials to repair the pavilion.

In other business, Pottawatomie County Emergency Management Director Don Lynch is requesting permission for staff to apply for a sub-grant of Emergency Management Performance Grant funds from the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

The City has participated in the annual sub-grant program for many years, which helps defray costs associated with the administration of the emergency management program, Lynch said.

The request is for submission of an application for funding in the Federal Fiscal Year 2020 cycle.

“History shows that we have been awarded $50,000 for the past two years,” Lynch said. “We anticipate a level funding award for this grant cycle.”

Under the same topic, the board may consider a resolution to adopt a revised Emergency Operations Plan for the City of Shawnee.

The 2019 version of the Emergency Operations Plan for the City of Shawnee establishes a comprehensive framework of policy and guidance for county and local disaster preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation operations, Lynch said.

“The plan details capabilities, authorities and responsibilities,” he said. “It establishes mutual understanding among Federal, State, county, municipal and other public and private nonprofit organizations.”

It also describes a system for effective use of Federal, state and local government resources, as well as private sector resources necessary to preserve the health, safety and welfare of those persons affected during various emergencies, Lynch explained.

The plan begins with an operational approach consistent with the State Emergency Operations Plan and the commonly accepted Incident Command System (ICS), which follows the National Incident Management System (NIMS).

Lynch said ICS is a standardized system used to organize emergency response, and it is the basis for the National Incident Management System (NIMS).

“Under this system, the types of assistance are grouped by functions and then organized by agency to ensure that coordination and communication is maintained throughout a crisis whenever possible,” he said. “These support functions are assigned lead and support agencies whose job is to establish, maintain, and carry out plans developed for accomplishing assigned tasks.”

Lynch said adoption of the EOP is an item for grant compliance and will help the city maintain funding for the current fiscal year and comply with the requirement for future grant years.

In a few items, commissioners may consider resolutions to declare several Shawnee Police Department vehicles surplus property and authorize the department to sell them at auction or for scrap, or dispose of them. A 1999 Ford E-450 could potentially be donated to the Oklahoma Baptist University Police Department.

On the agenda is a public hearing and consideration of an ordinance to rezone property at 306 E. 45th St. from A-1 (Rural Agricultural District) to C-3 (Highway Commercial District). According to the agenda, applicants Andrew and Katie Landes said they intend to use the 4.01-acre site for commercial development.

No letters of support or objection have been received regarding their application.

Also, commissioners will hear a presentation of the monthly sales tax and budget report.

On the Municipal Authority agenda, David and Amie McDaniel are dedicating a sewer line along their property to the City of Shawnee for public use.

The only item set for the Airport Authority is to approve the minutes from its last meeting.

The 6 p.m. meeting will take place Monday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.