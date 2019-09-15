MIAMI — "ECHO, a collection by Sabrina Staires" showcasing the photographic work of artist Sabrina Staires, will be featured at the 21st National Environmental Conference at Tar Creek, which begins Monday, Sept. 16.

An opening reception will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 16 at 6:30 p.m. in the Calcagno Family Ballroom in NEO’s Carter Student Union Ballroom.

The show will run though the conference from Sept. 16- 18.

Born in Oklahoma, Staires now works out of Kansas City, Missouri. This collection of photographs chronicles the disappearing mining town of Picher, which became uninhabitable due to toxic levels of industrial waste.

Shot on a medium format film camera, Staires captures the ghostly beauty that surrounds this abandoned town and prints the photographs on large silk panels that stretch from the ceiling to the floor.

Viewers are invited to walk through the large-scale photographic installation and fully experience a space where she creates portals into a time past.

For more information about the show or the conference, which is open to the public, visit LEAD's website: http://www.leadagency.org or contact LEAD at leadagency@att.net or at (918) 542-9399.

For more information about Staires’ work, please visit http://www.sabrinastaires.com/.