State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister will announce the 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year on Tuesday, Sept. 17 in the State Fair Park at 10 a.m .

Shawnee's own kindergarten teacher Katie Thompson is one of the 12 educators in the running to be Oklahoma's 2020 Teacher of the Year.

For the last six years, Thompson has taught kindergarten at the Shawnee Early Childhood Center and in April she was named Shawnee Public School's Teacher of the Year.

The honored teacher will succeed 2019 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Becky Oglesby and become the state’s ambassador of teaching.

All finalists are teachers of the year for their districts and were selected after their applications were reviewed by a panel of educators, members of the business community, legislators and nonprofit partners. A separate panel selected the winner after a day of extensive interviews with the 12 candidates.

Watch for updates.