After fighting a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Jerry Lyndell Bryce, 67, of McLoud, passed Sept. 11, 2019, at the OKC VA Hospital.

Jerry was a talented Trim carpenter for 30+ years working in his community.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Maxineand Lyndell Bryce and one sister, Shelia Campbell.

He is survived by his sister Sharon Staggard and husband Raymond, and brother Danny Bryce and wife Karla; his sweetheart, Cheryl Ernst of Shawnee, six children, son Jerry Dale Bryce of McLoud, daughter Rachel Bryce-Myers of Bethel Acres, son Lyndell Bryce and spouse Sunny of McLoud, Samuel, Destiny, & Hailey Campbell in the home and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews

Jerry loved his family almost as much as he loved riding his Harley.

A memorial service has been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11a.m. at Sharon Baptist Church, 19002 S. Gordon Cooper Dr. Shawnee.