Dewel Edward (Skip) Dolan went to be with the Lord on Sept.7, 2019, in Shawnee.

He was born on Sept. 20, 1930, in Tucker, Oklahoma, (LeFlore County) to William Henry (Bud) Dolan and Elsie Jane (Maxwell) Dolan.

Skip grew up in the farming communities of Tucker and Cowlington. His family relocated to Tulsa, where he graduated from Central High School in 1948. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a loyal Cowboys fan.

In 1952 he answered his draft notice and joined the United States Army. He was stationed in Fort Holabird, Md. In 1956 he went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company and retired after 33 years service as staff manager-personnel.

He married the love of his life, Frances Cox Carr, on Oct. 7, 1977, in Duncan, Oklahoma. In 1979 they moved from Oklahoma City to Tulsa and lived there until his retirement.They relocated to Lake Eufaula and lived there for 17 years on a continual vacation.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing and pheasant hunting with his buddies for 20-plus years.

In 2006, Skip and Frances moved to Shawnee, where he was a member of the Church of Christ.

He is predeceased by his parents, sister-in-law Susan (Cox) Wilcox ,his father- and mother-in-law Jim and Wilma Cox, brother-in-law, Joseph H. Ramsey, brother-in-law, James David Cox, brother-in-law, Michael L. Knowles and his former wife, Vivian R. (Clark) Anderson, the mother of his two sons.

He is survived by his wife, Frances, of the home in Shawnee, sister LaCresha (Dolan) Ramsey, Glen Burnie, Maryland; sister-in-law Diana (Cox) Knowles, Seminole; sister-in-law Johnna Kay Cox, Texas; two sons, Michael E. Dolan, Yukon, and Duane L. Dolan of Tulsa; two very special nieces, Dena (Ramsey) Lenham of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia and Rochelle (Ramsey) Fry of Escondito, California. Skip leaves special cousins, nephews, niece and other family members and dear friends and great neighbors.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.