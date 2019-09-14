MEEKER — Penalty-plagued Meeker got off to a horrible start and could never quite recover in dropping a 35-28 non-conference game to Perry Friday night.

Perry scored the first three touchdowns of the game — two on passes from quarterback Mason Drake — to open a 21-0 lead.

Meeker retaliated with three second-quarter touchdowns — two on 4 and 19-yard runs by sophomore Zach Cook — to pull within 28-20 by halftime. Jacob Martin posted Meeker’s third TD of the first half on a 21-yard interception return.

After a seven-touchdown feast in the first half, there were only three touchdowns in the final 24 minutes.

Caden Wolford’s 5-yard scoring run and a 2-point conversion run by junior Kobe Norton tied the game at 28 entering the final quarter. It stayed that way until Brody Harbour took a short swing pass and went 87 yards for the winning touchdown with two minutes left in the game.

Meeker continuously shot itself in the foot, incurring 16 penalties for 135 yards and committing four turnovers — two fumbles and two pass interceptions.

Perry turned the ball over three times but had just 70 yards on seven penalties.

Meeker totaled 425 yards of offense —273 rushing and 152 passing. Perry had 403 total yards — 174 rushing and 229 passing.

Wolford headed Meeker’s rushing attack with 133 yards on 20 carries. Martin added 118 yards on 11 attempts.

Norton caught five passes for 71 yards. Xavier Masquas intercepted a pass, caught two passes for 27 yards and had two sacks. Dakota Gabbert had three receptions for 29 yards.

Meeker will be idle Friday, Sept. 20, then play host to Kellyville Sept. 27 in a district opener.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.