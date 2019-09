MIAMI — The SH-125 bridge over the Neosho River reopened for traffic Friday, Sept.13

“It still will take a few more weeks to finish things up out there, but the good news is at least traffic can get across,” said Kenna Mitchell of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

She said drivers can expect various lane closures in the corridor through early November as crews complete final work on the $3.1 million bridge rehabilitation project.