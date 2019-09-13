Purcell blasted Seminole with a nine-run salvo in the first inning Thursday en route to a 15-4 triumph.

PURCELL — Purcell blasted Seminole with a nine-run salvo in the first inning Thursday en route to a 15-4 triumph.

Purcell outhit the visitors 19-6, including a home run and four triples.

Holli Ladd of Seminole connected for a triple and single. She also scored twice.

Siena Deatherage of Seminole knocked in two runs with a double. Addison Hill drove in two runs with a single and sacrifice fly.

Seminole, 9-9, will be home against Tecumseh at 5 p.m. Monday. The Lady Chieftains will also host Pauls Valley at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.