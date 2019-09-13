CHANDLER — Propelled by a 16-hit attack, Meeker riddled Chandler 14-4 Thursday.

Madison Hedge cracked two doubles and a single, knocked in three runs and scored four times as the Bulldogs improved to 12-7.

Halle Calvillo went 4 of 4, all singles, and Madison Buoy added three singles and drove in three runs.

Caitlyn Alford added a double and single. Kacee Babek had two singles.

Meeker scored in six of seven innings, including a six-run spurt in the sixth.

Madison Gabeau started on the mound for Meeker and permitted four runs and eight hits in five innings. Katy Buxton, who hurled the final two innings, allowed one hit and no runs. She had two strikeouts.

Meeker was coming off a 16-2 frolic over Jones Tuesday as Hedge swatted two grandslam home runs. Babek tripled while Buxton and Alford tripled.

Leadoff hitter Lexi Lopez scored three times off three singles. She also stole two bases,.

Meeker will travel to Washington Monday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.