Wanda Louise Bowen (Beaman) was called home to Heaven on Sept. 7, 2019, to be reunited with her beloved husband , many of her old friends and family, and most importantly God.

Heaven gained a very special and wonderful soul.

She led a beautiful, simple life full of love for her family, friends, and her hobbies. Nothing made her happier than spending countless quiet hours at home sewing, painting, reading, writing children’s books, and journaling about her day to day life.

She was born Dec. 31, 1934, to Floyd and Bertha Beaman near Prague, Oklahoma, and lived most of her adult life in her little hideaway in Meeker.

She married Hobert James Bowen on Feb. 14, 1952, and was married to him until his passing in December 1999. Together they raised two sons, Michael James Bowen and William Bradley Bowen, and also spent many special hours with their two granddaughters, Christinia and Jamie Bowen. She also spent a great number of years with her daughter in-law Nicole, teaching her many crafting and life skills. In recent years, Wanda also looked forward to visits from her other daughter-in-law, Sybil, who loved to take her on quests to find the best garage sales and bargains.

She had a true love for everything honest and simple. She attributed this to being a “Grapes of Wrath” baby during the Great Depression. She lived her early years picking grapes, cotton, peaches, and other fruits with her parents and baby brother Carl in California. Upon graduating from high school in Lemoore, California, she returned back to Oklahoma where she lived with her sister, Marie Parks (Beaman), and her brother-in-law, Harry G. Parks. It was during this time that she met Hobert and fell in love. Upon getting married, they resided in Norwalk, California, for the next 11 years, before returning back to Meeker in 1962.

After moving back to Meeker to be nearer to family, Wanda and Hobert built their dream home on a piece of property located off of Oak Street. This would be home for the next 57 years until her passing. During her time in Meeker, she left several lasting impressions for all of us to remember her by. These include several wonderful children’s books that she wrote and published in the '90s, along with the beautiful painting of the River Jordan which sits in the baptistry of the First Christian Church of Meeker. The artwork in the church still remains today and has been there nearly 50 years. While Wanda’s habits of being so private kept her out of the public eye, she will be greatly missed by many who knew and loved her over her lifetime.

One of her true loves during the last 20 years was the library and “Friends of the Library” in Meeker. She loved the work that the volunteers do to keep the library so nice for everyone. She often visited with them and would look forward to every visit.

The family asks that in lieu of any plants, or flowers, to please make a small donation to Friends of the Meeker Library in Wanda’s name.