MIAMI – Brandy Smith, a former Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce employee, was arraigned in Ottawa County District Court Thursday morning before Judge William “Bill” Culver on charges of embezzlement of close to $100,000.

Prior to her arraignment, Smith had turned herself in at the Ottawa County Jail after a bench warrant was issued for her herself. She is currently out on $10,000 bond and awaiting trial.

Her next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 23 at 9:30 a.m. in Miami.

She is being represented by attorney John Weedn.

The Ottawa County District Attorney’s office found probable cause to charge her with embezzlement after an investigation conducted by the Miami Police Department at the request of Rudy Schultz, Miami mayor and chairman of the MRCC board.