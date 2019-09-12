GUYMON — The Shawnee Tribe, in partnership with Global Gaming Solutions, Thursday, Sept. 12 celebrated the grand opening of Golden Mesa Casino in Guymon.

The casino, located approximately two miles southwest of Guymon on U.S. Highway 54, brings a new tourism and entertainment destination to the area along with 175 jobs with approximately $3.7 million in annual payroll.

Shawnee Chief Ron Sparkman and Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby were among tribal leaders and members of the community on hand to express their enthusiasm for the region’s first casino entertainment center.

“Today marks an historic day for Guymon, the entire Oklahoma Panhandle and the Shawnee Tribe,” Sparkman said in a press release. “The opening of Golden Mesa Casino positions this region as an emerging entertainment and tourism destination as we expect this casino entertainment center to bring visitors from Texas, Kansas, Colorado and New Mexico.

“We’re thankful for the strong community support and partnerships with local officials and area citizens that have been forged throughout its development and construction. We look forward to strengthening our relationships with the community as we open our doors today.”

The 40,000-square-foot facility features approximately 600 electronic games, table games, a restaurant and full-service bar.

Global Gaming Solutions (GGS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Chickasaw Nation, will manage operations of the casino while the Shawnee Tribe maintains ownership.

Through GGS, the Nation’s expertise in entertainment, gaming and hospitality industries can be leveraged to help other Native American tribes and their economic growth.

“We are pleased to see the result of our successful collaboration with the City of Guymon and the Shawnee Tribe,” said Anoatubby. “Jobs and tourism created through this investment will have an ongoing economic impact that will enhance the quality of life for the tribe and the entire community. We’re honored to work with the Shawnee Tribe and we salute the leadership of the City of Guymon and Texas County and the citizens of the Oklahoma panhandle for bringing economic benefit and entertainment diversity to this region.

“We look forward to our continued partnership with the Shawnee Tribe on an economic endeavor that will have a lasting affect throughout the entire panhandle region.”

An economic analysis completed by Oklahoma City University found the casino is expected to have an annual economic impact of nearly $34 million.

“The enthusiasm of many of our neighbors in welcoming Golden Mesa Casino to the area is humbling, and we look forward to providing the best entertainment experience for our new patrons,” said Shawnee Tribe Chief-Elect Ben Barnes. Barnes was elected as the tribe’s chief earlier this year after running unopposed. He will take office later this month.

For more information, visit www.goldenmesacasino.com.