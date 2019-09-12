MIAMI — The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College Theatre Experience will hold open auditions Sunday, Sept. 15 and Monday, Sept. 16, for "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," by Joseph Robinette and C.S. Lewis.

Area actors of all ages are encouraged to audition. You do not have to be an NEO student to audition.

This is a large cast with male and female roles available for children and adults.

Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. both days in the NEO Fine Arts Building, Sunday and Monday, and actors are requested to attend both days.

Singing or prepared monologues are not required.

Actors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian during auditions and rehearsals.

Directed by Phillip Shamblin and Aaron Smith, this new dramatization of the C.S. Lewis classic, set in the land of Narnia, faithfully recreates the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the exciting, never-to-be-forgotten Narnia.

In preparation for the performance, rehearsals will take place Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30-9 p.m., and every night during opening week.

Performances will be Nov. 14-17.

With a total cast of 16 plus extras (of all ages), the four main children are as follows: Peter Pevensie, age 13; Susan Pevensie, age 12; Edmund Pevensie, age 10, and Lucy Pevensie, age 8.

For more information, visit theatre.neo.edu/audition/