Gene Roberts, 92 year old Grove resident (formally of Pryor) passed away August 2, 2019 in Fairland, Oklahoma. Gene was born April 11, 1927 in Fairland (Hickory Grove) to Robert E. & Kate (Jordan) Roberts. Gene was a WWII veteran, who trained as a “sharp shooter.” After being honorably discharged from the Army, Gene went to work for Grand River Dam Authority as a water treatment technician. In 1952, Gene married his wife of 64 years, Mary Louise (Kinzer) Roberts. While working for GRDA, he and wife Mary decided to move to Pryor. In 1978, they moved back to Hickory Grove to the old home place Gene was born. He retired after 43 years of service with GRDA. Gene served as president of Hickory Grove Cemetery Board for over 32 years and worked diligently at maintaining the grounds. He also helped with the upkeep on the Community Center. He loved to garden and always gave away what he grew. Gene also had a passion for boats and anything that would go fast. Whenever anyone visited their place on the lake in the summertime, he always took the time to teach them to ski. Gene also loved to ride Harleys, and in his younger years would ride back and forth to California and up to Montana to see his brother. He was a man that could tell you anything you wanted to know about Grand Lake and the area it covered as it came in. Dr. Cox is quoted saying, “Gene is a part of Grove history. He was well respected by all his peers in this whole area.”

Gene is survived by two daughters: Cindy Roberts Baldwin of Fairland, Oklahoma and Melinda Fink and husband Terry of Pryor, Oklahoma, four grandchildren: Christopher Baldwin, Emily Jackson, Austin Fink, & Lyndi Buff; eight great grandchildren: Devon and Paige Baldwin, Kate-Lynn Baldwin, Kiah and DJ. Jackson, Johnny Fink, and Jesika and Oakley Buff, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

The Celebration of Life Services will be held by the family at a later date, with burial to be in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Hickory Grove, Oklahoma. The family has entrusted the arrangements to Stephens-Key Funeral & Cremation Care of Pryor.