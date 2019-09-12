When Kathy McCarley was asked why she attended the 9-11 anniversary commemoration in downtown Bartlesville Wednesday, she seriously answered “because my heart still cries for America and those who died in this obnoxious event.”

McCarley and a group of Bartlesville residents attended the solemn event at the Central Fire Station downtown marked by the fire department’s Honor Guard, Taps, retiring the American flag and replacing it with a new one, and prayers.

Van Coble brought his two grandchildren to the event.

“They weren’t alive when it happened. I’m giving them a feel of what happened that day,” he said. “I was telling them the day after 911, for one day, Americans came together with no political fighting. When you looked up at the sky, nothing was flying. The planes were grounded.”

On the anniversaries of the September 11 attack on U.S. soil, the Bartlesville Fire Department observed a moment of silence.

According to www.history.com, “on Sept. 11, 2001, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which triggered major U.S. initiatives to combat terrorism and defined the presidency of George W. Bush.”

Though he doesn’t believe anyone in his department was personally involved in the 9-11 catastrophe in 2001, Chief John Banks said the event has always affected the department through the years with many remembering the event on their helmets.

“Most of the guys have something on their helmet – 343 never forget,” he said.

In the beginning, the men united and stood in a moment of silence.

“After we started the Honor Guard, we decided to do a ceremony and invite the public,” Banks said.

“It’s a day to remember those who lost their lives after that horrific attack on America.

“It’s an emotional time for all firefighters across the country and remember what they were doing that day. I pray we never have another attack on American soil again.”

Assistant Chief David Topping the Bartlesville event commemorates the selfless acts of the emergency responders that day.

“Even when facing uncertain death, they kept performing. It’s a fact of life for firefighters that today might be your last day. They kept trying to get out as many people as they could.”