The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Sept. 6

• Alonso Donate Almanza, 34, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Marlon Trevor Eversole, 58, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substances

• Michelle Lea Eversole, 59, on charges of valid driver’s license required in possession, obstructing driver’s view or control, failure to signal intent to turn or stop and possession of controlled dangerous substances

• Jason Ryan Hadley, 29, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Stephen Richard Lee Powell, 34, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked

• Chloe Anne Thibodeaux, 18, on charges of possession of stolen vehicle and possession of marijuana

• Taylor Eugene Watt, 28, on charges of possession of controlled dangerous substances and failure to appear

Sept. 7

• Cody Ray Allison, 27, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Russell Wayne Miller Jr., 42, on charges of damages to private property

Sept. 8

• Robert Wayne Gray, 31, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Justin Daniel Stearman, 23, on charges of vehicle theft

Sept. 9

• Brenda Lee Bishop, 51, on charges of domestic abuse

• Kendall Maurice Burnett, 37, on charges of obstructing driver’s view or control and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked

• Brent Anthony Duncan, 41, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, transporting open alcoholic beverage, proof of security verification required, possession of controlled dangerous substances, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked

• Johnathan Michael Johnson, 27, on charges of paraphernalia, proof of security verification required, driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and mandatory use of seat belts required

• Jonathan Michael Johnson, 27, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Cory Daniel Mitchell, 35, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

Dewey Police Department

Sept. 9

• Steven Goodrich Lowery, 54, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 6

• Diana Gayle Fritchie, 43, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Joseph Harley Hickman, 27, on charges of burglary – no forced entry residence, possession of stolen property, obstructing an officer, service failure to appear warrant, larceny form yards, larceny from vehicle

Sept. 7

• Elijah Paul Mason, 23, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

Sept. 9

• Kiera Michelle Eastland, 24, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Ronald Allen Moberly, 43, on charges of rape of a child

• Walter Leroy Spradlin, 28, on charges of domestic abuse, aggravated assault and battery, interrupts, disrupts, impedes or interferes with an emergency telephone call

• Steven Charles Wright, 55, on charges of service failure to appear warrant