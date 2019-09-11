William Anthony (Bill) Tinker

William Anthony (Bill) Tinker died 9/1/2019 at home in Caney, Kansas. Bill was born 1/7/1925 in Longmont, CO to N. A. “Alex” and Nadine Tinker. He was raised in Pawhuska, OK, the fifth of five children. He married Twyla DeMoss on May 29, 1945 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pawhuska. Bill served in the Army Air Corps in WWII, then attended the University of Oklahoma in Norman, graduating as a civil engineer in 1950. He worked in the petroleum industry as a corrosion engineer for 50 years until his retirement. He was instrumental in founding two local chapters of the National Association of Corrosion Engineers and the student chapter at Texas A&M University, serving in several national offices of that organization.

Bill Tinker is survived by Twyla, his wife of 74 years, his sister Sarah Jane Soderstrom, all seven of his children, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Bill was a member of the Deer clan of the Osage Nation. To his many relatives and friends, Bill was a sterling example of devotion to God, family and Nation. He was friendly, hospitable and tireless in community service. For his excellent life, his large loving family pay respects to his oversized legacy. Private family services will be conducted at a date not yet determined. In lieu of flowers, tributes may be donated to: Osage Nation Education Partnership Fund; PO Box 779; Pawhuska, OK 74056, 0r to a charity of choice.