Jodi Ann Smith

Our sweet Jodi Ann Smith went to be with the Lord on Tuesday August 20th, 2019.

Jodi was born to Nada Malone and Joe Daniel Warren on April 17th, 1965 in El Dorado, Kansas. Raised in Pawhuska, she attended Pawhuska Schools, graduating from Pawhuska High School in 1983. She then went on to attend Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, graduating with BS in Education in 2001. She began her teaching career as a Pre-K/Kindergarten teacher with the Pawhuska Schools, continuing until her retirement in December of 2018. Jodi married Ross Smith on April 28, 1990 in Pawhuska and they enjoyed the past 29 years together. Jodi and Ross became parents on September 4, 1996, when their son, Derek, was born.

Besides teaching, Jodi loved going to movies (with popcorn, of course), camping with the family, spending time at the lake and her summer breaks.

Surviving are her husband, Ross, of the home; sons, Derek and Jonathon, of Pawhuska; mother, Nada Malone, of Pawhuska; father, Dan Warren and wife, Helen, of Goddard, KS; sister, Trenny Suggs and husband, John, of Ft. Benning, GA; brother, Justin Malone and wife, Lauren, of Pawhuska, Garry Malone and wife, Holly, of Barnsdall, OK; Ryan Malone and wife, Amanda, of Skiatook, OK; sister, Kristin Gerberding, and husband, TY, Clearwater, KS; numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored, aunts Linda Ball and husband, Gary, of El Dorado, KS and Jerrie Kelly of Broken Arrow, OK; mother-in-law, Sallae Smith of Pawhuska; and brothers-in-law, Bret Smith and wife, Kay, of Ponca City, OK and Tony Smith and wife, Kendra, of Newkirk, OK; as well as a multitude of other family and friends.

Jodi was preceded in death by her loving dad, Jerry Malone; brother, Brian Finney; grandparents, Joe and Billie Warren, and Bob and Rose Baird; and father-in-law, Donnie Smith.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 14, 12 noon, at the Pawhuska Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 5401 S Harvard Ave #120, Tulsa, OK 74135 diabetes.org/donate