At 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12, the contractor will start shifting the traffic from the currently used southbound Bridge over to the northbound Bridge, in order to start work on the southbound Bridge. This traffic shift should be completed on Friday morning. This shift and the closure of the southbound bridge will also cause the Southbound on and off Ramps at Kickapoo Spur to be closed for the duration of the southbound bridge construction project.