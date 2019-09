The Holdenville Society of Painters and Sculptors recently awarded a $500 scholarship to Seminole State College freshman Jaqueline Torres for her accomplishments in art while a senior at Holdenville High School. A pencil drawing by Torres was featured in the Holdenville Society of Painters art show in the spring of 2019. She enjoys working in ceramics and sketching. Torres is presently a business major at SSC with the goal of becoming an accountant one day.