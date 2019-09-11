Hannah Evans and Emily Griffith have been named the Great American Conference Defensive Player and Goalkeeper of the Week, respectively. The weekly honors were announced Tuesday.

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Hannah Evans and Emily Griffith have been named the Great American Conference Defensive Player and Goalkeeper of the Week, respectively. The weekly honors were announced Tuesday.

Evans, a junior centerback from Mustang, went the full 90 minutes in both of OBU’s matches last week. She marshaled a back line that allowed just 11 shots against Washburn in a 2-1 win, blocking several shots in the process.

Griffith, a redshirt junior from Parker, Colorado, picked up her first win of the season in OBU’s home opener last Thursday. Against Washburn, she posted seven saves against one goal allowed and followed that up with a three-save performance against No. 17 Dallas Baptist on Saturday. The netminder finished with a .769 save percentage for the week.

Oklahoma Baptist returns to action today when they face their first road test of the season. The Bison will take on Midwestern State in Wichita Falls, Texas, at 5 p.m.