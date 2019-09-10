Class A top-ranked Cashion inflicted a 28-0 loss on Prague in the Red Devils’ season opener Friday night.

CASHION — Class A top-ranked Cashion inflicted a 28-0 loss on Prague in the Red Devils’ season opener Friday night.

Cashion rolled up 339 yards of offense while Prague finished with 127.

Prague rushed for 100 yards with Brayden Davis gaining 42 yards on 14 carries. Trip Davis earned 40 yards on just four attempts.

Quarterback Trevor McGinnis was 1 for 6 passing for 14 yards and one interception. Trevor Mills completed his only pass attempt for 13 yards.

Tyler Carpenter recorded a 15-yard reception. Teammate Branom Bailey caught a 12-yard pass.

Prague will continue its non-district schedule at 7:30 Friday at Stroud, which is coming off a 40-38 victory over Okemah.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.