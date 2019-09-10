Heart stopper — on Aug. 31 at 5:55 p.m. a text pops on my phone. Pray for grandson. He’s in Midland, Texas. Reply, “Weather?” Phone rings. “Are you watching CNN? There’s an active shooter. Interstate 20 shut down. Grandson can’t get off I-20.”

It took some time to hear that the shooting was over. At least with our cell phones, the news for our family came rapidly that all was well. I can’t help thinking about the families who lost members and the relatives still sitting at hospitals.

Even more than this personal experience, remember that tomorrow is Patriot Day, the anniversary of the destruction of the Twin Towers in New York City.

It is surreal how events, good and bad, lay in wait in our minds to jolt us out of our complacency and remind us how brief our tenure here really is. God Bless America. If you are 55 or older, drive to the senior citizens building at 310 E. Weldon at 11 a.m. Thursday and enjoy a spread of spaghetti and meatballs, veggie, salad, garlic bread and dessert. It will cheer you up and reacquaint yourself with old friends. Bingo sessions have started and will continue on the first and third Mondays through the Fall and Winter Seasons. Bring a small prize with you at 6 p.m. on Sept. 23. There is no charge to play.

Vendors of the 100-Mile Highway Sale will be moving their wares into locations this week. The sale starts at 6 a.m. on Friday, along Highways U.S. 166 at Coffeyville west to U.S. 75 South to Bartlesville, east U.S. 60 to Nowata, north on U.S. 169, with State Highway 10 as a cutoff. Flyers are available at area businesses. There are sales planned within each community along with the roadside lots.

On Sunday, the “Send-Off Picnic” for Pastor Michael Leskowat will start at 6 p.m. in the Town Park. The grilled meat has been furnished while side dishes and desserts are to be donated by residents. Pastor Michael will deploy at the end of this month to serve a Tour of Duty as Chaplain of his Army Reserve Unit.

Pastor Jim McCulloch, a Vietnam veteran and retired pastor will fill the pulpit of the First Baptist Church while Chaplain Michael is overseas. Services start on Sunday at 11 a.m. The church is located at 108 N. Gertrude.

It doesn’t seem possible that parent-teacher conferences are already scheduled for next Monday and Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. The Book Fair also starts on Monday.

Sports Events: Oklahoma Union will host a Varsity Softball Tournament starting Thursday.

The high school football team travels to Welch on Friday with the game starting at 7:30 p.m.

On Sept. 16, the junior high/varsity softball teams travel to Wynona. Games start at 4:30 p.m.

On Sept 17, the junior high football team travels to Bluejacket. The game starts at 6 p.m.

To report news items, corrections and complaints, contact Jay Anne Custer at oklollipop@juno.com or text/call 918-532-5492.