Dewey Future Farmers of America have started selling Blue and Gold products. They are currently taking orders. Contact your favorite FFA member for ordering. Remember to fill your freezer with this popular product, and at the same time you are helping out our local FFA youth. The Sausage is $8 for 2.5 pounds; bacon is $18 for three pounds and chicken is five pounds for $22.

Highway Sales have become a very popular pastime all across the country. Especially in the small towns across America where you will find most of the Mom and Pop stores. The first Highway sale and possibly the most recognized is the Corridor 127 Sale, which has won it’s popularity from HGTV. It was started by a businessman wanting to draw motorists from the freeway to the small local towns. He advertised this type of highway sale, invited all the businesses and residents, from each small surrounding town to join in the effort. It was the start of a great event that soon brought the revenue into each of the towns, as the Longest Yard Sale was born with many others starting all across the country. The best thing about this event is — it has proven shoppers that are here for this event, see something else in our area that they don’t have time to see or an event they would like to participate in, and they return to our area and visit again, often bringing other members of their family or friends with them.

In conjunction with 2nd Saturday, “Discover Dewey” event, on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14 is the 12th Annual KanOkla 100 Mile Highway Sale. There will be garage sales in 10 small towns in N.E. Oklahoma and S.E. Kansas, as well as two large group sites, located along State Highway 75. One is located just South of Dewey, the other is located just past the four-way stop in Caney, Kan. There will be shoppers from all over the U.S., here in town shopping the yard sales, as well as shopping all the local antique, boutique and specialty shops. Most motels, restaurants, gas stations and convenience stores throughout the sale route, will have record sales the days of this event.

If you didn’t get your sale listed on the map, go ahead and have a yard sale at your residence, or group site, just be sure and post large readable signs which can be seen easily. This not only helps you out, by getting the out of state shoppers to your residence, but it also helps with safety on the highways, by helping the shoppers find the address, with out sudden stops or turns. Please help keep our towns clean by removing your signs after the sale is over. But most of all have fun selling your unwanted items and visiting with all the shoppers that come to our towns.

The next Dewey Economic Development meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10. The meeting will be held at the Dewey City Hall. The agenda for this meeting can be found on the Dewey City website or posted on the window of the Dewey City Hall. The Dewey Economic Development meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month.

The next Dewey City Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16. The meeting will be held at the Dewey City Hall. The public is invited to attend. The Dewey City Council meets on the first and third Monday, each month at 7 p.m. The agenda can be found on the City of Dewey website, or the window of the Dewey City Hall the Friday before the meeting. This is a great way to find out what is happening in our town. Or if you have a question for our mayor, or your city councilman; this is the place to ask it. Hope to see you there.